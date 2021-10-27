Rose Petals Logo Reveal
00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
3.7Kexports
Bring romance to your brand with an elegant rose-petal logo reveal. This cinematic 3D motion design drifts petals across a clean white backdrop before unveiling your mark and optional tagline. Ideal for intros and outros, it blends minimal styling with a refined, centered layout. Customize colors, logo, and text in seconds to create a graceful identity moment for weddings, luxury products, beauty, or any love‑themed content.