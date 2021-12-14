Splashing Horse Logo Reveal

Make a bold first impression with a cinematic logo animation that runs on pure fluid power. A sculpted 3D horse formed from water surges across a dark, atmospheric scene before a sweeping liquid splash reveals your brand mark and tagline. This elegant, minimal design pairs dramatic lighting with smooth, refined motion, ideal for intros and outros. Customize colors, logo and text to match your identity, then export a polished opener for videos, social, or presentations. If you want premium visuals with natural energy and modern 3D motion graphics, this template delivers.