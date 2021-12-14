Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Splashing Horse Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Splashing Horse Logo Reveal

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
Outro
3D motion graphics
4.6Kexports
rating
Make a bold first impression with a cinematic logo animation that runs on pure fluid power. A sculpted 3D horse formed from water surges across a dark, atmospheric scene before a sweeping liquid splash reveals your brand mark and tagline. This elegant, minimal design pairs dramatic lighting with smooth, refined motion, ideal for intros and outros. Customize colors, logo and text to match your identity, then export a polished opener for videos, social, or presentations. If you want premium visuals with natural energy and modern 3D motion graphics, this template delivers.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us