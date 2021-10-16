Showcase your brand with a sleek, swirling liquid logo reveal. This minimal, elegant 3D motion graphics template builds suspense with a circular fluid vortex and a dramatic splash that unveils your mark. Perfect for intros and outros, it features a clean, dark backdrop, subtle particles, and a centered composition that keeps attention on your logo and tagline. Easily customize colors and typography to match your brand. Ideal for modern brands seeking a refined, cinematic finish that’s quick to create and memorable to watch.