Trails of Water Logo Reveal

Create a dramatic entrance with a photorealistic water logo reveal. This cinematic 3D template uses elegant liquid motion to sweep across the screen and unveil your brand against a dark, minimal backdrop. Ideal as an intro or outro, it highlights your logo at center with a clean supporting tagline. Adjust logo and water accents to match your branding and achieve a sophisticated, premium feel. Perfect for brands seeking a bold yet refined opener that feels fluid, modern, and memorable.