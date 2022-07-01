Trails of Water Logo Reveal
00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
21.8Kexports
Create a dramatic entrance with a photorealistic water logo reveal. This cinematic 3D template uses elegant liquid motion to sweep across the screen and unveil your brand against a dark, minimal backdrop. Ideal as an intro or outro, it highlights your logo at center with a clean supporting tagline. Adjust logo and water accents to match your branding and achieve a sophisticated, premium feel. Perfect for brands seeking a bold yet refined opener that feels fluid, modern, and memorable.