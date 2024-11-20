Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Silhouette Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Christmas Silhouette Slideshow

00:25 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 13 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Christmas
Festive
Snow
Greeting Card
852exports
rating
Celebrate the season with a cozy Christmas slideshow. This festive template blends falling snow, elegant titles, ribbon banners, and cheerful ornaments over your photos or videos, finishing with a clean logo scene. It’s perfect for holiday greetings, family highlights, brand messages, and social media. Customize text, fonts, colors, and media in minutes to match your style. Smooth motion, gentle transitions, and a wintery border with reindeer, sleigh, and snowflakes deliver instant holiday charm in both horizontal and vertical formats.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us