en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Christmas Silhouette Slideshow - Vertical

Templates
/
Video Ads
15-30s
Portrait
Vacation
Winter
Christmas
Holidays
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
More details
Christmas Silhouette Slideshow - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:25
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
onbothsides profile image
Created by onbothsides
30exports
25 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
25fps
6videos
1image
13texts
3fonts
1audio
Bring your festive memories and messages to life with our enchanting Christmas slideshow. Customize with your own logo, text, colors, videos, and images to weave a heartwarming seasonal tale. This multipurpose holiday template offers the perfect canvas to share your joy and celebrations, whether it's for family, friends, or customers. Ready-to-publish and filled with charm, it's the perfect gift to your audience.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (2)
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of onbothsides
Original
Original
Edit
Theme Sepia
Theme Sepia
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us