Shape Engine Background

Give your videos a clean, modern lift with an abstract geometric animated background. Built in flat design with smooth gradients, this loop features circles, squares, arcs and capsules drifting in a tiled grid for a polished, minimal look. It’s versatile, unobtrusive, and perfect behind titles, overlays, streams or presentations. Adjust the color palette to fit your brand and keep the motion fluid and neutral so it plays nicely with any soundtrack. Works great across popular aspect ratios, delivering a vibrant, professional backdrop anywhere you need it.