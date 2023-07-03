Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Shape Engine Background Vertical - Original - Poster image

Shape Engine Background Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Flat design
Geometric
Geometric lines
Minimal
107exports
rating
Give your videos a clean, modern lift with an abstract geometric animated background. Built in flat design with smooth gradients, this loop features circles, squares, arcs and capsules drifting in a tiled grid for a polished, minimal look. It’s versatile, unobtrusive, and perfect behind titles, overlays, streams or presentations. Adjust the color palette to fit your brand and keep the motion fluid and neutral so it plays nicely with any soundtrack. Works great across popular aspect ratios, delivering a vibrant, professional backdrop anywhere you need it.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us