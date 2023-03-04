Neon Glitch Logo - Square

Bring your brand to life with a vivid neon glitch logo reveal. This energetic intro/outro combines bold glow, RGB split and scanning bars on a dark backdrop to command attention. Easily customize background and neon colors, upload your logo, and add an optional tagline. Designed for flexible branding across social and video, it delivers a clean final mark with slick reflections and modern flair. Perfect for creators, channels, and businesses seeking a striking logo animation that stands out in any feed.