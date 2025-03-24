en
Luxury Golden Titles - Square

Templates
/
Branding
15-30s
Square
Nature
Reflection
Titles
Particles
Elegant
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Luxury Golden Titles - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:25
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
PixBolt profile image
Created by PixBolt
6exports
26 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
4texts
1font
1audio
Transcend the ordinary with the shimmer of our Luxury Golden Titles reveal video template. With gentle particles and text that gleams like polished gold, it's perfect for special occasions or premium branding. Personalize fonts, colors, and text to showcase your message in grandeur. This luxurious template is your key to a captivating, ready-to-publish video that'll leave a lasting impression.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of PixBolt
Shattered - Square Original theme video
Shattered - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
28s
5
8
7
Create stunning title sequences for your videos with our Shattered template. The shattered glass effect brings a dynamic and visually striking element to your projects, instantly capturing your audience's attention. With customizable text and color options, you can create titles that align with your brand and convey your message effectively. Whether you're producing content for social media, presentations, or advertisements, our Shattered template guarantees professional-quality titles that will elevate your videos.
Luxury Golden Titles - Post Original theme video
Luxury Golden Titles - Post
Edit
By PixBolt
25s
3
5
8
Luxury Golden Titles - Vertical Original theme video
Luxury Golden Titles - Vertical
Edit
By PixBolt
25s
3
5
8
Luxury Golden Titles Original theme video
Luxury Golden Titles
Edit
By PixBolt
25s
3
5
8
Thanksgiving Autumn Unveil - Square Original theme video
Thanksgiving Autumn Unveil - Square
Edit
By MotionBank21
21s
5
7
19
Bring a harvest festival to your content with our Thanksgiving Autumn Unveil. Amidst the fall foliage, your logo is beautifully showcased, capturing the essence of gratitude. Personalize the experience with your colors, fonts, and message. Whether for business greetings or personal notes, your video will be a cornucopia of Thanksgiving wishes, ready to captivate hearts and spread joy.
Through the Forest - Square Original theme video
Through the Forest - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
26s
4
6
4
Delve into the heart of an enigmatic forest with our Through the Forest template. As the camera glides through the branches, lead to the revelation of titles. Customize the titles to match your project and create an atmosphere of intrigue. Perfect for mystery writers, filmmakers, and anyone seeking to add a touch of wonder to their content. Unravel the enigma and captivate your audience with this intro template.
Explosive Implosion Intro - Square Original Theme theme video
Explosive Implosion Intro - Square
Edit
By milinkovic
17s
7
3
9
Introducing the ultimate opening sequence, Explosive Implosion Intro, a template designed to create unforgettable brand impressions. Watch as it draws your audience in with magnetic tension, then captivates with a spectacular explosion of your brand’s essence. Customize with your logo, fonts, colors, and tagline to leave an indelible mark on your viewers’ minds, perfect for any display.
Flame Title Reveal - Square Original theme video
Flame Title Reveal - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
19s
1
7
10
Step into the spotlight with our Flame Title Reveal template. Your brand becomes the heart of the story, punctuated by stunning fire explosions and twirling animations, creating an engaging reveal. Infuse your videos with drama and ensure a captivating start with customizable fonts, text, and colors to match your branding. Perfect for YouTube, Vimeo, and more, this template guarantees a visually rich experience that’s unforgettable.
