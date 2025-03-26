31 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
10videos
16texts
1font
1audio
Bento Screen Showcase offers a template that exemplifies the chic, grid-based Bento UI design, perfect for a varied array of captivating slideshows. Showcase your creative agency, highlight tech innovations, or roll out your social media campaign with impactful screens that are customizable down to the font and color. Let the smooth transitions breathe life into your content and maintain viewer engagement.
Similar templates
Best of Promak