Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Templates
Bento Screen Showcase

Templates
/
Video Ads
30-60s
Landscape
Grid
Stomp
Shape
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Bento Multiscreen Opener - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:30
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Promak profile image
Created by Promak
13exports
31 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
10videos
16texts
1font
1audio
Bento Screen Showcase offers a template that exemplifies the chic, grid-based Bento UI design, perfect for a varied array of captivating slideshows. Showcase your creative agency, highlight tech innovations, or roll out your social media campaign with impactful screens that are customizable down to the font and color. Let the smooth transitions breathe life into your content and maintain viewer engagement.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Promak
Brand Voyage Journey Original theme video
Brand Voyage Journey
Edit
By bvp_pix
34s
21
41
11
Elevate your next visual narrative with the Brand Voyage Journey template. Perfect for promos, social media, or brand presentations, this dynamic layout features customizable animated frames and transitions that command attention. Drop in your media, adjust the color palette, and create an instant hit that tells your story in a bold and modern style.
Clean Minimal Fashion Original theme video
Clean Minimal Fashion
Edit
By any_motion
32s
22
16
20
A clean and stylish template with minimal design. This template contains 7 medias, 6 texts and 1 logo
Sale Opener Original theme video
Sale Opener
Edit
By MR.Alex
56s
21
34
17
Modern Sale Opener.
Urban Sale Original theme video
Urban Sale
Edit
By MR.Alex
47s
24
34
12
Modern Urban Sale
Fast Creative Slideshow Original theme video
Fast Creative Slideshow
Edit
By themediastock
39s
24
30
24
This is a fast and creative slideshow presentation that can be fir for a range of purposes. Make your promo looks way better and impress your clients in just a few moments.
Colorful Modern Slideshow Original theme video
Colorful Modern Slideshow
Edit
By any_motion
42s
23
30
35
Colorful Modern Slideshow is fresh and highlights Template that features a bright and colorful design, modern text animations, and smooth transitioning effects. This template contains 11 texts, 9 medias.
Modern Event Promo Original theme video
Modern Event Promo
Edit
By grstudio
48s
21
48
23
Dive into a modern visual journey with our Modern Event Promo Slideshow template. Featuring stylish designs accompanied by dynamic text animations and sleek transitioning effects, your story unfolds with elegance. Perfect for lectures, seminars, or promotional campaigns, this template satisfies all with impactful visuals and ease of use. Include your own images and videos to craft a narrative that's uniquely yours.
Fast & Dynamic Original theme video
Fast & Dynamic
Edit
By themediastock
37s
21
47
70
Introducing "Fast & Dynamic" – a captivating video template designed to elevate your projects to new heights of professionalism and visual appeal. With its sleek and dynamic style, this template is perfect for creating stunning intros and showcasing your videos and images in a truly engaging manner.
