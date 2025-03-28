en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Bento Slide 4 - Post

Templates
/
Slideshow
Post
6-15s
Grid
Modern
Shape
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Bento Slide 4 - Post - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Promak profile image
Created by Promak
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
2videos
6texts
3fonts
1audio
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Promak
Bento Slide 3 - Post Original theme video
Bento Slide 3 - Post
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
11
21
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Bento Slide 1 - Post Original theme video
Bento Slide 1 - Post
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
5
12
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Bento Slide 2 - Post Original theme video
Bento Slide 2 - Post
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
8
14
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Short Intro - Post Original theme video
Short Intro - Post
Edit
By Moysher
12s
28
14
9
A multipurpose project with a modern design. It uses some of the latest tips and tricks to uncover and improve your media. A great way to showcase your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, travel, vacation, lifestyle, food, friends and family photos. Easily customize to any daily topic.
Short Stomp Reveal - Post Original theme video
Short Stomp Reveal - Post
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
25
13
13
Set the stage for your next corporate presentation, business slideshow, or promotional campaign with this sleek and energetic Short Stomp Reveal template. Its modern design captivates, offering a stimulating arrangement of text, images, and videos. Fully customizable to reflect your brand's style with logos, fonts, and colors, it's perfect for making an impact on any display.
Dynamic Journey Opener - Post Original theme video
Dynamic Journey Opener - Post
Edit
By Mr_Free
13s
21
14
8
Craft a story that moves at the speed of your ideas with our animated Dynamic Journey Opener template. Dynamic line transitions and modern text animations add a stylish flair to your portfolio, new products, or cherished memories. With customizable colors, fonts, and more, you're the director of your own vibrant narrative. Perfect for sports, fashion, and travel stories, ready to capture hearts and views.
Strips Opener - Post Original theme video
Strips Opener - Post
Edit
By Harchenko
12s
31
12
11
Stripes Opener is a bold looking and dynamically animated template with powerful text animations and trendy transitioning effects. This video template contains 5 image/video placeholders and 4 editable text layers and a logo or text outro. A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated template.
Clean Instagram Story 7 Portrait Original theme video
Clean Instagram Story 7 Portrait
Edit
By themediastock
15s
21
7
7
Clean and Minimal portrait design for Instagram and Facebook posts
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us