Bento Slide 5

Templates
/
Youtuber
6-15s
Landscape
Grid
Modern
Shape
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Bento Slide 5 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Promak profile image
Created by Promak
8exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1video
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Promak
Bento Slide 1 Original theme video
Bento Slide 1
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
5
12
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Bento Slide 4 Original theme video
Bento Slide 4
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
9
21
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Bento Slide 3 Original theme video
Bento Slide 3
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
11
21
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Bento Slide 2 Original theme video
Bento Slide 2
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
8
14
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Dynamic Opener Original theme video
Dynamic Opener
Edit
By Moysher
15s
27
13
3
A modern 4k intro video that uses a refreshing combination of effects to reveal your logo and media. An awesome introduction to your presentations and slideshows, or a great way to showcase new products, portfolios, sports and fashion photography. Impress your audience with this fun and trendy animated project.
Short Intro Original theme video
Short Intro
Edit
By Moysher
12s
28
14
9
A multipurpose project with a modern design. It uses some of the latest tips and tricks to uncover and improve your media. A great way to showcase your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, travel, vacation, lifestyle, food, friends and family photos. Easily customize to any daily topic.
Photo Search Promo Original theme video
Photo Search Promo
Edit
By mhakmal07
10s
25
32
7
Search intro, modern, and unique way to promote your photos in your web. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Short Stomp Reveal Original theme video
Short Stomp Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
25
13
13
Set the stage for your next corporate presentation, business slideshow, or promotional campaign with this sleek and energetic Short Stomp Reveal template. Its modern design captivates, offering a stimulating arrangement of text, images, and videos. Fully customizable to reflect your brand's style with logos, fonts, and colors, it's perfect for making an impact on any display.
