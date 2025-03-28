en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Bento Slide 6 - Vertical

Templates
/
Slideshow
Portrait
6-15s
Grid
Modern
Shape
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Bento Slide 6 - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Promak profile image
Created by Promak
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1video
5texts
1font
1audio
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Promak
Bento Slide 3 - Vertical Original theme video
Bento Slide 3 - Vertical
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
11
21
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Bento Slide 1 - Vertical Original theme video
Bento Slide 1 - Vertical
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
5
12
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Bento Slide 5 - Vertical Original theme video
Bento Slide 5 - Vertical
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
5
11
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Bento Slide 4 - Vertical Original theme video
Bento Slide 4 - Vertical
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
9
21
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Bento Slide 2 - Vertical Original theme video
Bento Slide 2 - Vertical
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
8
14
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Short Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Short Intro - Vertical
Edit
By Moysher
12s
28
14
9
A multipurpose project with a modern design. It uses some of the latest tips and tricks to uncover and improve your media. A great way to showcase your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, travel, vacation, lifestyle, food, friends and family photos. Easily customize to any daily topic.
Short Stomp Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Short Stomp Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
25
13
13
Set the stage for your next corporate presentation, business slideshow, or promotional campaign with this sleek and energetic Short Stomp Reveal template. Its modern design captivates, offering a stimulating arrangement of text, images, and videos. Fully customizable to reflect your brand's style with logos, fonts, and colors, it's perfect for making an impact on any display.
Makeup & Beauty Story Black Friday theme video
Makeup & Beauty Story
Edit
By vivace_studio
15s
24
16
18
Makeup & Beauty Story is a creative template that you can use to create cool looking story for your Instagram account. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us