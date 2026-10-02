Cascade Titles - Vertical

Create a bold, vertical title sequence with cascading image cards and fast, kinetic typography. This versatile story video is perfect for promos, teasers, and intros where clarity and pace matter. Customize multiple headline scenes, swap images or clips, and fine‑tune fonts and colors to match your brand. Clean geometric grids, rounded media panels, and smooth slide‑in transitions keep visuals sharp and modern while the final brand scene reinforces recall. Built for quick social storytelling, this template helps you deliver crisp messages with high impact and seamless flow—ready for short‑form feeds and vertical placements.