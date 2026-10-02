Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cascade Titles - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Cascade Titles - Vertical

00:23 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 21 videos · 1 image · 16 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Bold
Title sequence
Minimal
Wide logo
7exports
rating
Create a bold, vertical title sequence with cascading image cards and fast, kinetic typography. This versatile story video is perfect for promos, teasers, and intros where clarity and pace matter. Customize multiple headline scenes, swap images or clips, and fine‑tune fonts and colors to match your brand. Clean geometric grids, rounded media panels, and smooth slide‑in transitions keep visuals sharp and modern while the final brand scene reinforces recall. Built for quick social storytelling, this template helps you deliver crisp messages with high impact and seamless flow—ready for short‑form feeds and vertical placements.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us