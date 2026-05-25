Vectorline - Vertical
00:22 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 14 videos · 1 image · 23 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
7exports
Launch attention-grabbing vertical content with bold kinetic titles, sleek grids, and a logo end card. This clean, minimal template is purpose‑built for Story video and reels, combining stacked headlines, highlighted keywords, and media panels in a modern gradient environment. Customize fonts, colors, and drop in your photos or clips to craft a punchy promo or opener that fits your brand. Smooth transitions, confident pacing, and geometric accents keep viewers engaged from first frame to last—ideal for campaigns, product teasers, and announcements.
Available formats:
Similar templates
Best of Promak