Stylish Urban Style - Vertical

Build a punchy, modern promo with bold kinetic typography, slick panel wipes and a signature dot‑grid aesthetic. This urban stomp opener blends gradient light leaks, outline text and decorative cross icons for a trendy, high‑energy feel. Drop in your media across multiple scenes—including grid moments—and finish strong with a clean logo and tagline card. Ideal for dynamic intros, brand promos, slideshows and social media campaigns in 16:9 or vertical. Fast, stylish and easy to customize.