Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Corner Shout 3 - Original - Poster image

Corner Shout 3

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Sale
Bold
Discount
Motion title
6exports
rating
Make your discount announcements impossible to miss. This bold sale promo features a 3D tunnel with checkerboard panels, oversized percentage numerals, and kinetic typography that spotlights your offer. The centered headline stays crystal clear while energetic camera movement adds depth and urgency. Easily customize text, colors, and audio to match any brand or campaign. Perfect for seasonal offers, flash deals, retail promotions, online shops, and in‑store screens where fast impact matters. Deliver a modern, high‑contrast message that reads instantly and drives action.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us