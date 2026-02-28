Youtube intro for cooking channel
Emoji Stomp - Post - Original - Poster image

Emoji Stomp - Post

00:19 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 17 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Stomp style
Title sequence
Emoji
Minimal
7exports
rating
Launch attention-grabbing promos with stomp-style kinetic typography, playful emojis, and vibrant gradient text. This template blends punchy headlines with smooth media card transitions and a clean, minimal layout—perfect for social posts and campaigns. Drop in your photos or videos, edit the copy, pick your fonts and colors, and finish on a polished logo end card. Centered titles, stacked text builds, and scroll-like image sequences keep the pace energetic while staying modern and brand-friendly. Fast to customize and fun to watch, it’s your go-to for bold, memorable motion content.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Promak profile image
Promak
Similar templates
Best of Promak
Minimal Stomp Promo - Post
By Promak
00:19
Minimal Stomp Promo - Post Original theme video
Dynamic Stomp Motion - Post
By Promak
00:19
Dynamic Stomp Motion - Post Original theme video
Dynamic Brand Opener - Square
By Promak
00:23
Dynamic Brand Opener - Square Original theme video
Review Stomp Opener - Post
By Promak
00:21
Review Stomp Opener - Post Original theme video
Showreel Promo - Post
By Promak
00:21
Showreel Promo - Post Original theme video
Power Opener - Post
By Harchenko
00:15
Power Opener - Post Original theme video
Rhythmic Motion Intro - Post
By Promak
00:23
Rhythmic Motion Intro - Post Original theme video
Creative And Trendy Typography - Post
By sony_vision
00:16
Creative And Trendy Typography - Post Original theme video
