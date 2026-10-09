Glidefolio

Showcase your best work with a clean, modern portfolio promo. This template blends bold centered headlines, vibrant gradient accents, and smooth UI touches like pill buttons and cursor clicks. Present projects in a stylish bento grid with rounded cards, scanning highlights, and staggered motion for dynamic flow. It’s perfect for agencies, studios, and creators who need an energetic intro, title sequence, or compact presentation. Customize fonts, colors, and media with ease while keeping a crisp, minimal look that puts your content first.