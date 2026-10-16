Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Glidefolio - Square - Original - Poster image

Glidefolio - Square

00:22 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 23 videos · 22 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Title sequence
Intro
Elegant
7exports
rating
Build a sleek, square promo with clean titles, smooth motion, and a modern UI touch. This minimal, elegant design features centered headlines, a pill CTA button with cursor interaction, gradient text accents, and a structured grid showcase for your work. Fluid animation and type-on reveals keep attention on your message, while a soft, atmospheric background adds depth. Perfect for corporate intros, portfolio highlights, and brand presentations—customize fonts, colors, and media to match your identity and launch a polished sequence that’s clear, confident, and on-brand.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Promak profile image
Promak
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Promak
Glidefolio
By Promak
Edit
4K
00:22
Glidefolio Original preset video
Synth Prompt - Square
By Promak
Edit
00:27
Synth Prompt - Square Original preset video
Sliding Text Animation 7
By Promak
Edit
4K
00:08
Sliding Text Animation 7 Original preset video
Bold Brand Showcase - Square
By Promak
Edit
00:30
Bold Brand Showcase - Square Original preset video
Digitalcore Brand Opener - Square
By Promak
Edit
00:29
Digitalcore Brand Opener - Square Original preset video
Vectorline - Square
By Promak
Edit
00:22
Vectorline - Square Original preset video
Monochrome Stories 2 - Square
By hushahir
Edit
00:07
Monochrome Stories 2 - Square ORG preset video
Digital Story Promo - Square
By Promak
Edit
00:33
Digital Story Promo - Square Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us