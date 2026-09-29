Synth Prompt - Square

Showcase your product or brand with a sleek, minimal tech promo built around modern UI elements. This design features a clean search/prompt bar, rounded-rectangle cards, smooth motion, and clear calls-to-action. Present headlines, highlight features, and surround key messages with a circular gallery of images or videos. The pastel gradient palette and flat, geometric styling keep focus on your content, while the click interaction and type-on moments guide viewers to your CTA. Customize text, colors, fonts, and media to fit launches, beta signups, feature overviews, or corporate intros with a polished, contemporary look.