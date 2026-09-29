Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Synth Prompt - Square - Original - Poster image

Synth Prompt - Square

00:27 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 18 videos · 24 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Technology
Web search
Click interaction
7exports
rating
Showcase your product or brand with a sleek, minimal tech promo built around modern UI elements. This design features a clean search/prompt bar, rounded-rectangle cards, smooth motion, and clear calls-to-action. Present headlines, highlight features, and surround key messages with a circular gallery of images or videos. The pastel gradient palette and flat, geometric styling keep focus on your content, while the click interaction and type-on moments guide viewers to your CTA. Customize text, colors, fonts, and media to fit launches, beta signups, feature overviews, or corporate intros with a polished, contemporary look.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us