Ai Assistant Promo - Square

Showcase your AI product with a clean, square promo built around chat UI, search bars, and a results grid. This minimal, digital design features rounded cards, soft gradients, and subtle glow for a polished tech look. Smooth type-on, click interactions, and staggered builds guide viewers from headline to feature highlights and a branded finish. Perfect for technology brands, app launches, and website promos, it adapts easily to your copy, imagery, colors, and logo. Use it to demonstrate idea generation, workflow automation, and smart search in a refined, product-led narrative.