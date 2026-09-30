Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Ai Assistant Promo - Square - Original - Poster image

Ai Assistant Promo - Square

00:33 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 1 image · 27 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Technology
Rounded rectangle
App Promo
7exports
rating
Showcase your AI product with a clean, square promo built around chat UI, search bars, and a results grid. This minimal, digital design features rounded cards, soft gradients, and subtle glow for a polished tech look. Smooth type-on, click interactions, and staggered builds guide viewers from headline to feature highlights and a branded finish. Perfect for technology brands, app launches, and website promos, it adapts easily to your copy, imagery, colors, and logo. Use it to demonstrate idea generation, workflow automation, and smart search in a refined, product-led narrative.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us