Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Pulse Grid - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Pulse Grid - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 13 videos · 1 image · 11 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Title sequence
Dot grid
Rounded rectangle
7exports
rating
Craft polished vertical promos with a modern UI vibe. This template blends minimal typography, a sleek dot‑grid background, and rounded media cards into a smooth title sequence and slideshow. A circular ring frames key lines while a stylish search bar and ruler ticks add a digital edge. Seamless slide‑ins, gentle fades, and a tiled media reveal keep the pacing calm and refined. Swap your images and clips, edit headlines, tweak gradients and colors, and finish with your logo for a premium, brand‑forward reel ready for social and mobile.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us