Pulse Grid - Vertical

Craft polished vertical promos with a modern UI vibe. This template blends minimal typography, a sleek dot‑grid background, and rounded media cards into a smooth title sequence and slideshow. A circular ring frames key lines while a stylish search bar and ruler ticks add a digital edge. Seamless slide‑ins, gentle fades, and a tiled media reveal keep the pacing calm and refined. Swap your images and clips, edit headlines, tweak gradients and colors, and finish with your logo for a premium, brand‑forward reel ready for social and mobile.