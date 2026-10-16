Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glidefolio - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Glidefolio - Vertical

00:22 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 23 videos · 22 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Title sequence
Portfolio
Rounded rectangle
7exports
rating
Showcase your work with a sleek vertical promo. This minimal, elegant template blends bold titles, rounded media cards, and smooth UI accents like a CTA button and cursor interaction. Fluid transitions, staggered reveals, and line wipes keep the pace calm yet focused. A dark gradient backdrop and gradient typography elevate your brand while card stacks and mosaic moments display images and clips with clarity. Perfect for portfolios, presentations, and mobile-first reels where you need impact and polish fast.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us