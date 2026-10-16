Glidefolio - Vertical

Showcase your work with a sleek vertical promo. This minimal, elegant template blends bold titles, rounded media cards, and smooth UI accents like a CTA button and cursor interaction. Fluid transitions, staggered reveals, and line wipes keep the pace calm yet focused. A dark gradient backdrop and gradient typography elevate your brand while card stacks and mosaic moments display images and clips with clarity. Perfect for portfolios, presentations, and mobile-first reels where you need impact and polish fast.