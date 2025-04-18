en
Chic Gallery Showcase

Templates
/
Video Ads
15-30s
Landscape
Grid
Modern
Elegant
Shape
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
00:00/00:18
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
PurpleElkStudios profile image
Created by PurpleElkStudios
9exports
18 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
8videos
1image
13texts
4fonts
1audio
Embrace the artistry of motion as your images float and text animates in a choreographed spectacle of visual delight. This Chic Gallery Showcase template, featuring trendy backdrops and an elegant logo finale, turns any campaign into a masterpiece. Customize each element to reflect your story, your style, and your brand.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of PurpleElkStudios
Modern Minimal Slideshow
Edit
By PurpleElkStudios
24s
25
29
14
Immerse viewers in a choreography of your memories or messages, where each image and video elegantly dances across the screen, complemented by colorful text animations. This exquisite Modern Minimal Slideshow template lets you seamlessly integrate your brand's identity, ending with a graceful logo reveal. Ideal for storytelling that captivates and resonates.
Modern Grace Slideshow
Edit
By PurpleElkStudios
24s
25
38
14
Create a dynamic visual narrative with our Modern Grace Slideshow template, where images and text move together in a modern dance. Accentuated by the beat of trendy shapes and a final logo reveal with a glitch twist, your content will captivate from frame one. Customize this wonder with assets that speak your vision.
Abstract Travel Slideshow
Edit
By MotionParsec
29s
24
22
15
An abstract video slideshow design great for video ads, promotions, recaps, reports, product testimonials and more. Find pre created, industry specific video template themes or customize from scratch yourself. Tourism, culture, music, gaming, tech, real estate, retail, education… works for all! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Modern Lifestyle Opener
Edit
By Balalaika
23s
24
30
14
Elevate your videography with our Modern Lifestyle Opener, where style meets energy in every frame. Create promos and social campaigns with your images, videos, and text, all woven into a captivating widescreen experience. This multipurpose slideshow template is the perfect ally for creators who aim high and edit smart.
Fashion Intro
Edit
By Moysher
15s
26
19
7
A dynamic project that uses a cool combination of text animation and transition effects to reveal and enhance your products, images, or videos. Impress your audience with this fast and creatively animated 4k video, perfect for showcasing new collections, but also available in 17 different, industry inspired, use-case media combinations.
Power Opener
Edit
By Harchenko
15s
25
17
35
Embrace the power of storytelling with our cutting-edge Power Opener video template, featuring rapid animations and modern outlines to highlight your content spectacularly. Whether you are showcasing a product or capturing cherished memories, this template allows for full customization of logo, tagline, and palette enabling you to craft a masterpiece that resonates with viewers.
Sport Promo
Edit
By PurpleElkStudios
24s
1
17
11
Bring your tennis saga to life with the dynamic elegance of the Sport Promo template. Images elegantly weave through animated texts, with striking, fashionable shapes in the background, crafting a full-service slideshow. Customize with your images, videos, and brand colors to ace your presentation or marketing pitch, and watch your logo make a transparent, winning grand slam at the close.
Elegant Slideshow Symphony
Edit
By PurpleElkStudios
24s
21
18
11
Transform your message into a floating visual symphony using our Elegant Slideshow Symphony template. Watch images and videos waltz with elegant text overlays, amidst a fashionable kaleidoscope of forms. The grand finale your logo, making a graceful entrance. Tailor the experience with an array of customization options to suit your brand's unique story.
