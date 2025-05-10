en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Elegant Shift Slide 3

Templates
/
Slideshow
6-15s
Landscape
Elegant
Shape
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Elegant Shift Slide 3 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
PurpleElkStudios profile image
Created by PurpleElkStudios
6exports
9 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1video
1text
1font
1audio
Step into a world where your content comes to life, with images and text gently floating in a graceful visual symphony. With our Elegant Shift Slide template, you create a striking video narrative that captures hearts. The chic background accents elevate your tale, making this the perfect canvas for any story you wish to tell. Customize each element and behold your ideas in motion.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of PurpleElkStudios
Elegant Shift Slide 2 Original theme video
Elegant Shift Slide 2
Edit
By PurpleElkStudios
9s
1
4
7
Step into a world where your content comes to life, with images and text gently floating in a graceful visual symphony. With our Elegant Shift Slide template, you create a striking video narrative that captures hearts. The chic background accents elevate your tale, making this the perfect canvas for any story you wish to tell. Customize each element and behold your ideas in motion.
Elegant Shift Slide 1 Original theme video
Elegant Shift Slide 1
Edit
By PurpleElkStudios
9s
10
3
6
Step into a world where your content comes to life, with images and text gently floating in a graceful visual symphony. With our Elegant Shift Slide template, you create a striking video narrative that captures hearts. The chic background accents elevate your tale, making this the perfect canvas for any story you wish to tell. Customize each element and behold your ideas in motion.
Clean Presentation 14 Original theme video
Clean Presentation 14
Edit
By themediastock
8s
25
6
10
Transform your ideas into a captivating story with a Clean Presentation template that epitomizes professionalism and style. Whether it's a corporate presentation or a fashion portfolio, the colorful liquid gradient background will give your content the visual edge it deserves. With customizable images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, your message will unfold through smooth animations and minimalist design, creating an unforgettable, ready-to-publish viewing experience.
Clean Presentation 13 Original theme video
Clean Presentation 13
Edit
By themediastock
7s
25
7
13
Transform your ideas into a captivating story with a Clean Presentation template that epitomizes professionalism and style. Whether it's a corporate presentation or a fashion portfolio, the colorful liquid gradient background will give your content the visual edge it deserves. With customizable images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, your message will unfold through smooth animations and minimalist design, creating an unforgettable, ready-to-publish viewing experience.
Clean Presentation 12 Original theme video
Clean Presentation 12
Edit
By themediastock
7s
25
7
10
Transform your ideas into a captivating story with a Clean Presentation template that epitomizes professionalism and style. Whether it's a corporate presentation or a fashion portfolio, the colorful liquid gradient background will give your content the visual edge it deserves. With customizable images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, your message will unfold through smooth animations and minimalist design, creating an unforgettable, ready-to-publish viewing experience.
Clean Presentation 11 Original theme video
Clean Presentation 11
Edit
By themediastock
7s
25
6
9
Transform your ideas into a captivating story with a Clean Presentation template that epitomizes professionalism and style. Whether it's a corporate presentation or a fashion portfolio, the colorful liquid gradient background will give your content the visual edge it deserves. With customizable images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, your message will unfold through smooth animations and minimalist design, creating an unforgettable, ready-to-publish viewing experience.
Clean Presentation 10 Original theme video
Clean Presentation 10
Edit
By themediastock
7s
25
7
11
Transform your ideas into a captivating story with a Clean Presentation template that epitomizes professionalism and style. Whether it's a corporate presentation or a fashion portfolio, the colorful liquid gradient background will give your content the visual edge it deserves. With customizable images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, your message will unfold through smooth animations and minimalist design, creating an unforgettable, ready-to-publish viewing experience.
Clean Presentation 9 Original theme video
Clean Presentation 9
Edit
By themediastock
8s
25
4
7
Transform your ideas into a captivating story with a Clean Presentation template that epitomizes professionalism and style. Whether it's a corporate presentation or a fashion portfolio, the colorful liquid gradient background will give your content the visual edge it deserves. With customizable images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, your message will unfold through smooth animations and minimalist design, creating an unforgettable, ready-to-publish viewing experience.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us