en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
00:00/00:24
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by PurpleElkStudios
17exports
24 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
6videos
1image
9texts
2fonts
1audio
Bring your tennis saga to life with the dynamic elegance of the Sport Promo template. Images elegantly weave through animated texts, with striking, fashionable shapes in the background, crafting a full-service slideshow. Customize with your images, videos, and brand colors to ace your presentation or marketing pitch, and watch your logo make a transparent, winning grand slam at the close.
Similar templates
Best of PurpleElkStudios
By PurpleElkStudios
24s
25
29
14
Immerse viewers in a choreography of your memories or messages, where each image and video elegantly dances across the screen, complemented by colorful text animations. This exquisite Modern Minimal Slideshow template lets you seamlessly integrate your brand's identity, ending with a graceful logo reveal. Ideal for storytelling that captivates and resonates.
By PurpleElkStudios
24s
25
38
14
Create a dynamic visual narrative with our Modern Grace Slideshow template, where images and text move together in a modern dance. Accentuated by the beat of trendy shapes and a final logo reveal with a glitch twist, your content will captivate from frame one. Customize this wonder with assets that speak your vision.
By Romabox
25s
27
10
30
A short slideshow feturing only 4 image and 4 text placeholders with a smoke Impact logo reveal.
By Yakovlev
18s
21
24
10
Travel Opener is a high quality dynamic After Effects template. Use this Motion Graphics Template to create an outstanding opener for your audience. Useful for: Travel Blogs, Vlogs, Tourist Agency Promo, Travel Meetup, Instagram and YouTube vlogs, Website Intro and much more. It’s very simple and easy to customize. Includes 13 media holders, 9 text holders, and 1 logo holder. Use this template to create an outstanding opener for your audience. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By Besed
16s
21
11
9
Photo Logo Opener is dynamic and clean template that contains 5 images, 4 textes and 1 logo.
By Harchenko
17s
28
19
13
Stylish Opener is an ultramodern opener template with fast moving images that reveal your logo. This template contains 9 media placeholders, 7 text placeholders and a logo or text placeholder. A neat way to display your portfolio, sports and fashion photos. Make powerful intros, video recaps or outros in the matter of clicks!
By _27
29s
24
19
4
Modern Family Slideshow in cinematic style. For your photo or media, the project is perfect for previews, intros, love stories, weddings and events. Color and stylish smooth animation creates a warm atmosphere. Modern dynamic design makes your project bright and memorable. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By motionsparrow
17s
24
11
8
Elevate your storytelling with a stunning slideshow that showcases a dynamic glass line design. The Glass Line Breaking News template transforms your content into a visually impressive narrative, fitting for professional broadcasts and impactful presentations. Customize with your logo, images, videos, text, and preferred colors to create an exceptional experience that captivates.
Menu
Templates
Solutions