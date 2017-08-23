Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Fragments - Original - Poster image

Fragments

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
3D motion graphics
Cinematic
24.4Kexports
rating
Make a powerful first impression with a cinematic logo reveal built from cracked concrete, drifting smoke, and flying debris. This grungy, industrial 3D motion graphic slowly unveils your mark with suspense before settling into a clean logo hold and optional tagline. Ideal for intros and outros across social and video platforms, it delivers mood, depth, and polish. Easily customize your logo, tagline, background, and effects to match your brand. Create a striking, atmospheric opener that feels bold, modern, and unforgettable.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Reviews (1)
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Untitled Project
by ronni.race
best logo intro for teasers
easy ui and loving the end result. though the "text" options were a bit limited, it's still the best template for an effective teaser. highly professional in terms of quality. font size is perfect but would've been nice if the logo could have been slightly bigger. overall i'm very satisfied with this one.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us