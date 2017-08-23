Fragments
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
24.4Kexports
Make a powerful first impression with a cinematic logo reveal built from cracked concrete, drifting smoke, and flying debris. This grungy, industrial 3D motion graphic slowly unveils your mark with suspense before settling into a clean logo hold and optional tagline. Ideal for intros and outros across social and video platforms, it delivers mood, depth, and polish. Easily customize your logo, tagline, background, and effects to match your brand. Create a striking, atmospheric opener that feels bold, modern, and unforgettable.
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Reviews (1)
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Best of rajpakhare
by ronni.race
best logo intro for teasers
easy ui and loving the end result. though the "text" options were a bit limited, it's still the best template for an effective teaser. highly professional in terms of quality. font size is perfect but would've been nice if the logo could have been slightly bigger. overall i'm very satisfied with this one.