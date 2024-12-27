Fragments - Vertical

en
Created by rajpakhare
11exports
11 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Your brand's saga unfolds with the Fragments template, where timeless allure meets modern flair. Picture your logo emerging from the depths of history, untouched and glorious, within a vortex of ethereal dust. This adds grandeur and mystique to your posts. Fully customize this reveal with your logo, tagline, and chosen color palette for a dramatic statement on any social platform.
Similar templates
Best of rajpakhare
By AlexG1985
8s
6
2
5
Cracks Logo is an raw and impactful After Effects template with a dark and grungy scene, smoke, burning particles and a spinning logo that slams in to the ground causing a shock wave of cracks and falling debris. This template contains 1 logo placeholder. It's child's play to use and ideal if your new to AE. A wicked intro or opener to your TV shows, trailers, teasers, films, movies, documentaries, commercials, promos, events, presentations and slideshows. Create a stunning logo reveal with this ground breaking AE template
By S_WorX
11s
5
5
4
Charge up your brand's impact with an electrifying reveal. Our Explosive Energy Lightning Logo Intro template showcases your logo with a burst of retro electricity that demands attention. Ideal for YouTube intros, social media, or any video content - simply add your logo, tweak the text, fonts, and colors to match your style, and you're ready to publish a high-voltage hit!
By themediastock
10s
2
3
22
Unleash the power of your brand with our Action Title Pro Logo template. Watch as a grunge wall breaks apart, creating a dynamic and impactful reveal of your logo and tagline. The combination of camera shake, lens blur effect, and fire particles adds a touch of grit and excitement to the scene. This multipurpose video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone presentations. Customize with your logo and tagline effortlessly and create a video that captivates your audience. Elevate your content today!
By S_WorX
11s
6
3
3
Ignite the screen with our high-octane Action Explosive Logo Intro. This electrifying template features a cinematic explosion of fire effects that dramatically reveals your logo and tagline. Craft your message with customizable fonts and colors to make a bold statement in your videos. Perfect for grabbing attention on any social platform, this reveal will make your brand the talking point!
By S_WorX
8s
5
3
3
Witness an energetic display of animation as your logo comes together piece by piece in the Pieces Logo Reveal. Perfect for creating that wow moment on any platform, this template lets you weave in your colors, fonts, and tagline seamlessly. Ideal as a striking introduction or a bold statement on its own, your video is poised for action and fully ready to publish.
