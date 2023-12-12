Stroke Typography Title 5

Deliver a high-impact title in seconds with this minimal kinetic typography overlay. A bold centered headline pops in with a bouncy scale, while repeating outline text sweeps diagonally for extra energy. The transparent background makes it perfect as a motion title or short intro over any footage. Easily customize the headline, choose your font, and set text and stroke colors to match your brand. Clean, modern, and versatile—ideal for YouTube intros, chapter openers, or quick on-screen titles.