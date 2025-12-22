Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
80s Resurrection - Square
Created by S_WorX
7exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1song
3texts
3fonts
Ride the synthwave with this striking music visualizer. As lightning cleaves the neon sky, your music pulses to life with a mighty hand clutching a glowing cassette. This template is built for the retro soul, perfectly syncing with your outrun or electronic tracks. Customize text, fonts, and a spectrum of colors to make your audio experience genuinely yours. Ready to enthrall your audience with nostalgia? Your big retro revival starts here!
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
By S_WorX
2h
1
4
33
Ride the synthwave with this striking music visualizer. As lightning cleaves the neon sky, your music pulses to life with a mighty hand clutching a glowing cassette. This template is built for the retro soul, perfectly syncing with your outrun or electronic tracks. Customize text, fonts, and a spectrum of colors to make your audio experience genuinely yours. Ready to enthrall your audience with nostalgia? Your big retro revival starts here!
By S_WorX
2h
4
3
25
Immerse yourself in the rhythm with our captivating The Enigmatic Journey visualizer template, perfect for musicians and DJs who want to add visual flair to their beats. Glide through the haze as synchronized headlights and taillights guide you on a journey tuned to your track. With custom text, fonts, colors, and more, bring your music to life in a hypnotizing experience.
By S_WorX
2h
8
3
25
A captivating audio-visual experience that will transport you back in time to the vibrant era of synthesizers, disco beats, and neon lights. As the music begins to play, the neon banner and car lights comes alive with rhythmic, synchronized animations. The neon lights flicker and dance in harmony, creating an entrancing spectacle that amplifies the music's energy.
By S_WorX
2h
3
4
24
Immerse yourself in the pulsating rhythms and vibrant nostalgia of the 80s with the Disco Fever Flashback. Step into a mesmerizing journey where neon lights flicker and dance to the infectious beats of the era. Let the visualizer transport you to a world of retro allure, as dazzling colors and dynamic patterns pulse in sync with the music. Relive the energy and excitement of disco as you groove to the rhythm of a bygone era, creating an immersive audio-visual experience that captures the essence of neon-lit nights and electrifying dance floors.
By S_WorX
2h
1
4
27
Step into a nostalgic dimension where the echoes of the past blend with pulsating beats. Let the Retro Wave visualizer transport you to an era of vibrant energy and vintage allure. Against a dark backdrop, particles reminiscent of the analog era soar and swirl, creating an immersive experience that resonates with the essence of retro aesthetics. Feel the rhythm of your music come to life as the particles dance in sync with the beats, turning your audio into a captivating visual journey through time.
By S_WorX
2h
2
5
23
Step back into the vibrant era of the 1980s with our mesmerizing Retro Wave Visualizer template. This visually stunning and nostalgically designed template brings the essence of the iconic '80s aesthetics to life.
By S_WorX
2h
3
3
23
Sci-Fi visualizer with old PC for your synthwave music.
By S_WorX
2h
6
3
26
Put your Cover Art, Music and render it!
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help