Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Emberstrike Merge - Post - Original - Poster image

Emberstrike Merge - Post

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 3 images · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Cinematic
Fire
7exports
rating
Set your logo ablaze with a high-impact reveal. Ember-driven explosions, swirling smoke and glowing particles forge a bold, cinematic entrance perfect for intros and outros. Easily swap in your marks, merge multiple logos into one signature end card, add a tagline, and fine-tune the glow. Flexible color controls let you match brand palettes across fire, smoke, particles and background. Designed for energetic branding across gaming, tech, sports and more, this template centers attention on your mark with polished motion and dramatic atmosphere. Create a powerful first impression and boost brand recall in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Merge Burning Pumpkin Explosion - Post
By milinkovic
Edit
00:12
Merge Burning Pumpkin Explosion - Post Original theme video
Action Wrestle Reveal - Post
By rajpakhare
Edit
00:12
Action Wrestle Reveal - Post Original theme video
Emberstrike Merge
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
00:09
Emberstrike Merge Original theme video
Fire Strike Unveil - Post
By milinkovic
Edit
00:10
Fire Strike Unveil - Post Original theme video
Pumpkin Terror Reveal - Post
By milinkovic
Edit
00:11
Pumpkin Terror Reveal - Post Original Theme theme video
Phoenix Surge Unveil - Post
By milinkovic
Edit
00:10
Phoenix Surge Unveil - Post Original Theme theme video
Fireball Explosion Reveal - Post
By hushahir
Edit
00:06
Fireball Explosion Reveal - Post Original theme video
Explosive Implosion Intro - Post
By milinkovic
Edit
00:17
Explosive Implosion Intro - Post Original Theme theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us