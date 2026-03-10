Emberstrike Merge - Post

Set your logo ablaze with a high-impact reveal. Ember-driven explosions, swirling smoke and glowing particles forge a bold, cinematic entrance perfect for intros and outros. Easily swap in your marks, merge multiple logos into one signature end card, add a tagline, and fine-tune the glow. Flexible color controls let you match brand palettes across fire, smoke, particles and background. Designed for energetic branding across gaming, tech, sports and more, this template centers attention on your mark with polished motion and dramatic atmosphere. Create a powerful first impression and boost brand recall in seconds.