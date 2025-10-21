Haunted Reading - Vertical

Set a haunting tone with a candlelit, Halloween music visualizer. A flickering flame reveals an old book and textured drapes as subtle dust drifts through the darkness. The scene responds to your audio for a cinematic, gothic atmosphere that suits ambient tracks, darkwave, trailers, and podcast backgrounds. Replace the headline and artwork, adjust colors and spectrum settings, and export in wide, square, or vertical formats. Perfect for spooky promos, streams, playlists, and seasonal social posts.