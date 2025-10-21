Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Haunted Reading - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Haunted Reading - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Atmospheric
Halloween
Horror
Candle
147exports
rating
Set a haunting tone with a candlelit, Halloween music visualizer. A flickering flame reveals an old book and textured drapes as subtle dust drifts through the darkness. The scene responds to your audio for a cinematic, gothic atmosphere that suits ambient tracks, darkwave, trailers, and podcast backgrounds. Replace the headline and artwork, adjust colors and spectrum settings, and export in wide, square, or vertical formats. Perfect for spooky promos, streams, playlists, and seasonal social posts.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us