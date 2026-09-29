Hauntlight - Post

Set a spooky tone with a cinematic Halloween logo reveal. A glowing ghost hovers through a foggy forest, holding a pumpkin that frames your brand. Smooth floating motion, depth-of-field focus, and sliding titles create a suspenseful, mysterious mood perfect for intros, outros, motion titles, or seasonal greetings. The 3D motion graphics, dark palette, and warm pumpkin glow make your logo stand out. Customize text, colors, and audio to fit your brand and share a memorable Halloween moment across social channels.