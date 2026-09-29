Hauntlight - Square

Bring Halloween chills to your brand with a cinematic 3D ghost carrying your logo on a glowing pumpkin. This square logo animation is perfect as an intro or outro for social posts, reels and seasonal campaigns. Atmospheric fog, autumn leaves and a moody night forest set a spooky tone, while smooth floating motion and subtle light sweeps make your mark shine. Customize your logo, two titles and colors to match your branding and launch haunting promos, party invites and greetings in seconds.