Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Merry Glow - Square

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Square
6-15s
Vacation
Night
Neon
Christmas
Wall
Holidays
Dark
Glow
Light
Merry Glow - Square - Original - Poster image
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
11exports
11 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
2audios
Embrace the holiday spirit with a video that twinkles as brightly as your brand. Our Merry Glow template lets you share joyous holiday promotions or heartwarming greetings, all while making your logo the star of the show. With easy customization of fonts and colors, create a harmonious holiday reveal that’s tailored to your brand’s style.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Fun Christmas Lights - Square Original theme video
Fun Christmas Lights - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
2
4
7
Transform your brand logo into a festive celebration with the Fun Christmas Lights template. Watch as the twinkling Christmas lights gently wrap around and highlight your logo, creating a merry holiday scene. This animation warmly welcomes your audience into the joy of the season, making it perfect for seasonal promotions or greetings. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your branding, and get ready to spread cheer with a ready-to-publish video!
Merry Glow Original theme video
Merry Glow
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
2
4
11
Embrace the holiday spirit with a video that twinkles as brightly as your brand. Our Merry Glow template lets you share joyous holiday promotions or heartwarming greetings, all while making your logo the star of the show. With easy customization of fonts and colors, create a harmonious holiday reveal that’s tailored to your brand’s style.
Christmas Lights Greeting - Square Original theme video
Christmas Lights Greeting - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
13s
5
3
6
Add some festive flair to your brand this season with our Christmas Lights Greeting Reveal. Watch as your logo transforms into a mesmerizing holiday spectacle, sparkling with the joy of the season. Fully customizable, you can tweak fonts and colors to match your company's style. This ready-to-publish video is ideal for captivating your audience with the spirit of Christmas.
Festive Night Unveil - Square Original theme video
Festive Night Unveil - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
12s
5
3
7
Step into a winter wonderland with our magical Festive Night Unveil template, where Christmas trees shimmer under moonlight on a serene snowy landscape. Perfect for holiday messaging, it's a multipurpose template that lets you customize logo, tagline, fonts, and colors. Enchant viewers and send a seasonal greeting that resonates warmth and festive cheer!
Holiday Ornament Unveil - Square Original theme video
Holiday Ornament Unveil - Square
Edit
By MotionBank21
12s
7
4
22
Spread the warmth of the season with our Holiday Ornament Unveil template. Your logo is tenderly revealed amidst glimmering Christmas ornaments, wrapping your brand in festive sparkle. Tailor colors, fonts, and text to suit your holiday style, and publish a video that perfectly captures the season's magic. Ideal for seasonal greetings or promotions, this video will make your audience feel the holiday spirit in every frame.
Halloween Pumpkins Unveil - Square Original Theme theme video
Halloween Pumpkins Unveil - Square
Edit
By milinkovic
6s
7
3
9
Step into the twilight zone with our Halloween Pumpkins Unveil template, where glowing pumpkins and a shroud of fog set the stage for your logo’s eerie emergence. Ideal for Halloween parties or events, this video is as customizable as it is captivating; you can alter fonts, colors, and taglines to craft the perfect spooky invite or promotion. Make an unforgettable impression with a reveal that is both festive and mysteriously chilling.
Neon Flicker - Square Original theme video
Neon Flicker - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
1
5
6
Set your content aglow with a neon spectacle. Our Neon Flicker template flickers to life, emboldening your text with vibrant neon hues, all beautifully framed in widescreen glory. Tailor the fonts, colors, and message to introduce your video with a bang. Whether you're crafting the next viral YouTube hit or a dynamic corporate presentation, embrace the energy of neon to spotlight your story.
Magical Particles - Square Original theme video
Magical Particles - Square
Edit
By milinkovic
14s
6
2
3
Discover the alchemy of animation with Magical Particles, as it unveils your logo through a mystical array of lights. This template isn't just a reveal; it's an entrancing tale for intros, trailers, or any other project you wish to adorn. Customizable colors and logo integration allow you to personalize the enchantment, ensuring an unforgettable experience.
