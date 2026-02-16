Midnight Follower

Immerse your music in a moody night‑drive scene. This audio‑reactive visualizer pairs a neon synthwave aesthetic with a sleek in‑car perspective, complete with a horizon road, striking moon, and subtle VHS‑style glitches. The spectrum pulses to your track while titles keep your artist and release info front and center. Easily tailor colors, spectrum style, and reactive behavior to match your branding. Perfect for singles, teasers, and channel uploads across platforms—deliver a distinctive, cinematic vibe that amplifies your sound.