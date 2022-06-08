Old PC Visualizer - Vertical

Give your music a timeless edge with a retro CRT visualizer staged in a photoreal 3D scene. Audio‑reactive equalizer bars, subtle screen flicker, and drifting smoke create an atmospheric, analog vibe. Showcase cover art on a physical sleeve with a companion disc while the old PC and monitor anchor the composition. Tweak spectrum style, frequency range, colors, and more to match any genre—from synth nostalgia to modern beats. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios and variable length, it’s perfect for singles, mixes, and channels. Upload your track, drop in artwork, and publish a compelling music visual.