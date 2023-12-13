Shooting Target - Post

Create a high-impact logo animation set on a gritty brick-wall range. This cinematic 3D ident features a centered logo reveal punctuated by muzzle flashes, subtle smoke, and handheld camera shake for authentic energy. A neon glow cuts through the dark palette, while a clean end screen with optional tagline makes it perfect for intros and outros. Ideal for gaming, action, and high-adrenaline branding, it’s fully customizable with your logo, fonts, and colors. Get a bold, memorable opener that hits on the first frame and leaves a lasting impression.