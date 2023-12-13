Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Shooting Target - Post - Original - Poster image

Shooting Target - Post

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 2 images · 1 text · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
Outro
3D motion graphics
112exports
rating
Create a high-impact logo animation set on a gritty brick-wall range. This cinematic 3D ident features a centered logo reveal punctuated by muzzle flashes, subtle smoke, and handheld camera shake for authentic energy. A neon glow cuts through the dark palette, while a clean end screen with optional tagline makes it perfect for intros and outros. Ideal for gaming, action, and high-adrenaline branding, it’s fully customizable with your logo, fonts, and colors. Get a bold, memorable opener that hits on the first frame and leaves a lasting impression.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us