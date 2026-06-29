Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Silent Hills - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Silent Hills - Vertical

00:17 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 4 images · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Horror
Intro
Atmospheric
Fog
11exports
rating
Set a chilling tone with a cinematic logo intro wrapped in dense fog and a lone figure on a deserted street. This vertical design blends horror and atmosphere, guiding viewers toward a clean brand reveal and optional call‑to‑action. Customize your logo, headline, and accents using intuitive color and style controls. Ideal for intros and outros across social content, trailers, or dark‑themed channels, it maintains a suspenseful pace, polished motion, and a moody, desaturated palette that makes your mark stand out. Deliver an unforgettable first or last impression with an eerie, professional finish.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us