Stormwave - Post

Bring thunder to your music with a dark, atmospheric audio visualizer. This electrified design pairs a glowing title with a reactive waveform line over stormy clouds and lightning. Easily add your track, customize text, tweak colors for lightning, spectrum, and typography, and choose a spectrum style that fits your sound. Perfect for teasers, releases, and social posts, the layout keeps focus on your artist and song while pulsing to every beat. Create striking visuals for any genre—from ambient to bass‑heavy—then render polished vertical videos your audience will remember.