Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Temple Resonance - Post - Original - Poster image

Temple Resonance - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Photorealistic
Music
3D motion graphics
Atmospheric
8exports
rating
Transform your audio into a cinematic experience. This photorealistic 3D music visualizer places your logo and titles on a stone altar inside a moody cave, complete with atmospheric light rays, drifting particles and a circular spectrum that reacts to every beat. Switch spectrum styles, fine‑tune responsiveness, and keep your branding front and center in a post‑friendly portrait format. Perfect for music releases, podcasts and artist promos looking for a mystical, premium edge. Deliver immersive visuals that match your sound and captivate your audience in the feed.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Temple Resonance
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
Temple Resonance Original theme video
Rift Resonance - Post
By milinkovic
Edit
Rift Resonance - Post Original Theme theme video
Storm Signal - Post
By S_WorX
Edit
Storm Signal - Post Original theme video
Record Wall - Post
By S_WorX
Edit
Record Wall - Post Original theme video
Saint of Shadows - Post
By S_WorX
Edit
Saint of Shadows - Post Original theme video
Engineheart - Post
By S_WorX
Edit
Engineheart - Post Original theme video
Circle of Watchers - Post
By S_WorX
Edit
Circle of Watchers - Post Original theme video
Winged Waveform Lyrics - Post
By milinkovic
Edit
Winged Waveform Lyrics - Post Original Theme theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us