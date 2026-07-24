Temple Resonance - Post
Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
8exports
Transform your audio into a cinematic experience. This photorealistic 3D music visualizer places your logo and titles on a stone altar inside a moody cave, complete with atmospheric light rays, drifting particles and a circular spectrum that reacts to every beat. Switch spectrum styles, fine‑tune responsiveness, and keep your branding front and center in a post‑friendly portrait format. Perfect for music releases, podcasts and artist promos looking for a mystical, premium edge. Deliver immersive visuals that match your sound and captivate your audience in the feed.
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