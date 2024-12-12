Thriller - Vertical

en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
00:00/00:40
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by S_WorX
7exports
41 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
25fps
3videos
1image
8texts
2fonts
1audio
Evoke the shivers of a horror classic with a Thriller video template that's the perfect canvas for thriller and horror trailers. Smoky textures, eerie transitions, and bold typography elevate your tale of suspense. Tailor each chilling detail, from the creepy color palette to the fonts whispering your narrative, and hold your audience captive.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
By S_WorX
45s
5
25
8
As the eerie sound of a vintage film projector crackles to life, the darkness is pierced by a creepy atmosphere. Create trailers, teasers, or promos that leave a lasting impact.
By S_WorX
45s
1
14
7
Dive into the art of suspense with our Veil of Suspense template, where every scene pulls your audience deeper into the mystery. Eerie lighting effects and gradual text reveals are the soul of this template, making it a perfect fit for trailers and teasers that need to leave a chilling impact. Your story is unique let its presentation be just as extraordinary with customizable assets.
By S_WorX
41s
4
8
4
Create eye-catching titles that leave your audience spellbound with our Mystic Moths template. The combination of mysticism, fluttering moths, and radiant light sets the stage for an enchanting and captivating video experience. Customizable text and colors allow you to tailor this motion graphics template to your brand and message. Whether you're producing content for social media, presentations, or advertisements, this multipurpose ready-to-publish template ensures your titles make a lasting impact and resonate with your audience.
By S_WorX
43s
4
19
7
Unlock the power of fear with this all-encompassing Thriller Announcement Template. Crafted for any brand ready to take a walk on the dark side, this atmospheric template is perfect for horror movie releases or thrilling product announcements. Customize seamlessly, and prepare your audience for an immersive horror experience.
Evoke the shivers of a horror classic with a Thriller video template that's the perfect canvas for thriller and horror trailers. Smoky textures, eerie transitions, and bold typography elevate your tale of suspense. Tailor each chilling detail, from the creepy color palette to the fonts whispering your narrative, and hold your audience captive.
Evoke the shivers of a horror classic with a Thriller video template that's the perfect canvas for thriller and horror trailers. Smoky textures, eerie transitions, and bold typography elevate your tale of suspense. Tailor each chilling detail, from the creepy color palette to the fonts whispering your narrative, and hold your audience captive.
By tinomotion
35s
8
8
15
Submerge into the mysterious allure of our latest Urban Hoodie Mockup video template, where darkness meets light to showcase your apparel. Capture the essence of your brand as the hoodie emerges from the shadows, transforming into a spectacle with a thrilling particle finale. Highlight your logo and customize to your liking text, image, fonts, and colors, every inch an extension of your brand. Perfect for promos and social media, let's make your brand unforgettable.
Evoke the shivers of a horror classic with a Thriller video template that's the perfect canvas for thriller and horror trailers. Smoky textures, eerie transitions, and bold typography elevate your tale of suspense. Tailor each chilling detail, from the creepy color palette to the fonts whispering your narrative, and hold your audience captive.
Menu
Templates
Solutions