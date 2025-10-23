Menu
Grunge Slide 3 - Vertical
Created by scrappycoco
6exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1video
3texts
1font
1audio
Bring your stories to life with a gritty edge using our stylish Grunge Slide template. Perfect for creating an atmosphere, this setup lets you promote products or share memories with powerful visuals. Customize everything from imagery to text to forge vibrant slideshows that command attention on any display, with no compromise in professional quality.
By hushahir
8s
2
3
7
Spookify your brand's entrance with the Pumpkin Explosion Reveal template. This 3D logo reveal casts your logo amidst realistic pumpkin shards, capturing the Halloween spirit. Perfect for themed promos, event openings, or eerie intros for social media videos. Customize the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to haunt your audience with a memorable and cinematic visual experience.
By PurpleElkStudios
12s
21
20
11
Dive into a world where images dance and words come alive with our Visual Reels Opener template. This vertical beauty invites your images to float effortlessly, highlighted by animated text that gracefully narrates their story. The chic backdrop and forms flash stylishly, culminating in an exquisite reveal of your logo through a delicate play of transparency. Perfect for mobile-first platforms, transform your content into an enchanting visual symphony today.
By Mirs
13s
4
6
4
Step into the limelight with our top-tier Chic Shapes Story video template, perfect for promos or stories. Showcase your media with smooth reveals, sophisticated shape transitions, and modern text animations. Tailor every element of your video by personalizing images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to match your brand's chic aesthetic. Ready to make a statement? Your next Vertical masterpiece awaits!
By Mirs
13s
2
6
8
By Mirs
13s
2
6
8
Step into the limelight with our top-tier Chic Shapes Story video template, perfect for promos or stories. Showcase your media with smooth reveals, sophisticated shape transitions, and modern text animations. Tailor every element of your video by personalizing images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to match your brand's chic aesthetic. Ready to make a statement? Your next Vertical masterpiece awaits!
By Mirs
13s
4
6
5
By Mirs
13s
4
6
5
By Mirs
13s
2
5
6
By Mirs
13s
2
5
6
By Mirs
13s
4
6
6
By Mirs
13s
4
6
6
By Mirs
13s
3
6
8
By Mirs
13s
3
6
8
