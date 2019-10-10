Logo Story Horizontal

Showcase your brand with a clean, minimal logo animation that tells a short story. This template features a centered icon, headline in a stylish title box, a brief description, and a final logo with a tagline. Smooth, elegant motion and a dark, focused palette make it perfect for corporate intros and outros. Easily customize fonts, colors, the icon and text to match your identity. Ideal for channels, presentations, and ads when you need a crisp, professional brand opener or closer.