en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Abstract Reveal - Square
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by Smaille
8exports
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Elevate your content with Abstract Reveal, a template that embodies modernity in motion. Dive into a futuristic experience as your logo comes to life with smooth 3D animations. Customize the reveal to match your brand by adjusting fonts, colors, and more, creating a versatile video ready to stand out across digital platforms from YouTube to Twitter.
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
9
3
14
Unveil your brand's essence with our Color Extrusion Reveal template. Watch as your logo comes to life through the art of drawing lines, creating suspense and capturing attention. This versatile reveal video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone presentations. With its stunning camera movements and 3D logo emergence, this template guarantees a captivating visual experience for your audience. Add your logo and customize the colors effortlessly to create a video that represents your brand's unique story. Elevate your content today!
By Harchenko
10s
22
8
8
Corporate Slides is a versatile slideshow video template with dynamically animated picture frames that stylishly reveal your media. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, drag and drop in your new media and hit render. A short introduction to your vlogs, presentations, slideshows, promotions and events videos.
By milinkovic
11s
7
3
14
Craft a high-end corporate image with our Sleek Corporate Unveil template. Featuring refined animations, it elegantly showcases your logo and tagline, reinforcing your brand's presence against the competition. Designed for seamless display across all professional platforms, this template gives you full control over text, colors, and branding elements, ensuring your reveal is as polished as your business.
By vivace_studio
8s
28
11
5
Elevate your brand's first impression with our sleek reveal template. Showcasing a sophisticated animation that transitions from your dynamic workplace footage to your logo, this reveal encapsulates your company's professionalism and dedication. Customize with your own logo, images, and colors to create a narrative that speaks volumes about your business ethos. Perfect for intros or as a poignant standalone brand beacon.
By MotionBank21
11s
9
2
9
Craft a narrative that captures the soul of your design with our Artistic Sketch Reveal template. See your logo come alive as strokes and lines mesh together, creating a reveal that's both sophisticated and intimate. This template is perfect for architecture showcases, design presentations, and any brand eager to exhibit a handcrafted touch. Customize colors and insert your logo to leave a lasting impression.
By MotionBank21
9s
4
3
12
Transform imagination into visual spectacle with the artistic allure of our 3D Sketch Unveil. This template elevates your hand-drawn blueprints and sketches, molding them into engaging 3D visuals. Ideal for architects, designers, and visionaries, customize logo, tagline, and brand colors to make an impactful statement in any showcase.
By Mr.Rabbit
9s
7
3
11
Step into the future of brand identity with our state-of-the-art Layered Extrusion Reveal. Watch in awe as your logo transcends the ordinary, extruding into existence against a graph paper backdrop. With three tiers of color and a final, sparkling particle assembly, your logo not only reveals itself but declares its presence. Add your personal touch with customizable fonts and colors, and end on a shiny note with a glossy sweep reflection.
By scrappycoco
7s
2
3
6
Reveal the core of your brand with a dramatic flourish using our Pencil Reveal template. Customize with your logo, tagline, and choice of colors and fonts to align perfectly with your identity. Whether you're crafting an intro for YouTube or a standout segment for a presentation, this spellbinding display wraps your message with allure and professionalism.
Menu
Templates
Solutions