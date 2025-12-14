Try for free
Christmas Magic Intro - Vertical

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Portrait
6-15s
Boxes & Bags
Tree
Holidays
Light
Particles
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Christmas Magic Intro - Vertical - Original - Poster image
Smaille profile image
Created by Smaille
8exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Bring the magic of the festive season to your content with our enchanting Christmas Magic Intro animation. With flying gifts, vibrant ornaments, and golden lettering, your greeting unveils itself in a reveal that's as heartwarming as the holidays. Tailor the template with your logo, custom text, and colors to send a message that truly sparkles. Perfect for seasonal promos and social media cheer!
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
Christmas Greeting - Vertical Original theme video
Christmas Greeting - Vertical
Edit
By Smaille
12s
2
4
9
Step into a sparkling yuletide scene with our Christmas Greeting reveal template, perfect for a cozy and memorable brand reveal. Your logo emerges amid festive decorations and gleaming lights, conveying a heartfelt holiday message. Fully customizable with your own text, colors, and logo, this template is your gateway to creating a video that captures the spirit of Christmas and enhances your digital presence.
Partnership Magical New Year Present - Vertical Original theme video
Partnership Magical New Year Present - Vertical
Edit
By MotionBank21
9s
5
3
11
Present your brand in a season of celebrations with our Partnership Magical New Year Present template. A gift that truly keeps on giving, this template reveals your logos amidst a luminous display of holiday cheer. Customize to your heart's content with festive colors and messages to make your New Year promotion or greeting shine brightly.
Magical New Year Present - Vertical Original theme video
Magical New Year Present - Vertical
Edit
By MotionBank21
9s
4
2
10
Present your brand in a season of celebrations with our Magical New Year Present template. A gift that truly keeps on giving, this template reveals your logo amidst a luminous display of holiday cheer. Customize to your heart's content with festive colors and messages to make your New Year promotion or greeting shine brightly.
Partnership Elegant Christmas Balls - Vertical Original theme video
Partnership Elegant Christmas Balls - Vertical
Edit
By MotionBank21
14s
4
4
13
Celebrate the season with the timeless charm of our Partnership Elegant Christmas Balls template. Delicate ornaments dance gracefully, setting the perfect festive tone for your logo or message reveal. Ideal for holiday promotions, heartfelt greetings, or event announcements, this template exudes sophistication and warmth. Customize the colors, text, and design to match your brand or personal style, creating a video that radiates holiday cheer and elegance. Perfect for making a lasting impression this Christmas!
Elegant Christmas Balls - Vertical Original theme video
Elegant Christmas Balls - Vertical
Edit
By MotionBank21
14s
4
3
12
Celebrate the season with the timeless charm of our Elegant Christmas Balls template. Delicate ornaments dance gracefully, setting the perfect festive tone for your logo or message reveal. Ideal for holiday promotions, heartfelt greetings, or event announcements, this template exudes sophistication and warmth. Customize the colors, text, and design to match your brand or personal style, creating a video that radiates holiday cheer and elegance. Perfect for making a lasting impression this Christmas!
Christmas Titles Reveal - Vertical Happy Holidays theme video
Christmas Titles Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By monkey
10s
11
2
12
Christmas Titles Reveal is a magical After Effects template with 10 clean and creatively animated full-screen title animations and 1 cool looking logo reveal. A wonderful introduction to your Christmas and New Year party invitations, presentations, slideshows, promotions and events videos.
Christmas Collage - Vertical Original theme video
Christmas Collage - Vertical
Edit
By onbothsides
10s
6
3
10
Step into a winter wonderland with our Christmas Collage template that brings the holiday spirit to your brand. Featuring magical collage designs such as a star, gift box, and Christmas bauble, this template allows you to unveil your logo with a festive touch. Customize the fonts and colors to match your brand's warmth and spread cheer with a video ready to captivate your audience on any display.
Partnership New Year Gifts - Vertical Elegant Present theme video
Partnership New Year Gifts - Vertical
Edit
By milinkovic
8s
6
4
13
Ring in the new year with style using the Partnership New Year Gifts template. Sparkling animations and festive decorations come together to present your logo as a delightful surprise, wrapped in the joy of the season. Perfect for seasonal campaigns, year-end greetings, or promotional announcements, this customizable template lets you add your personal touch with colors, text, and branding. Make your message unforgettable and start the year on a high note!
