Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Halloween Reveal

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Night
Halloween
Scary
Holidays
Dark
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Halloween Reveal - Original - Poster image
Smaille profile image
Created by Smaille
9exports
12 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the world of spooky elegance with our Halloween Reveal template. Haunting pumpkins and flittering bats set the stage as your logo materializes in a chilling yet playful display. Customize with your tagline, fonts, and colors for the perfect seasonal branding or event promo. Ideal for YouTube intros or party advertisements, this high-definition template evokes the Halloween spirit for content that truly stands out.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
Dark Awakening Blood theme video
Dark Awakening
Edit
By TippyTop
10s
5
3
9
Awaken your brand's true potential with our spine-chilling reveal template. Unleash the bats of suspense and darkness as your logo emerges in this ready-to-publish video. Evoke primal fear and create the uncanny in your audience, whether it's for Halloween campaigns or capturing attention with a touch of mystery. With the ability to customize your logo, tagline, colors, and fonts, this multipurpose template guarantees an unforgettable experience.
Halloween Logo Original theme video
Halloween Logo
Edit
By 4Kadis
6s
2
3
5
Mask your logo and scare your audience with this dark and mysteriously animated this template.
Halloween Haunt Fright Night theme video
Halloween Haunt
Edit
By TippyTop
14s
4
4
11
Elevate your content during the Halloween season with our Halloween Haunt template. This spine-chilling animation brings together horror, mystery, and creativity to add a touch of excitement to your brand or content. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and text to create a ready-to-publish video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Embrace the Halloween spirit and make your brand shine with this stunning reveal template.
Halloween Vibes 5 Original theme video
Halloween Vibes 5
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
9
23
Step into a world of Halloween magic with our Halloween Vibes template. Capture attention with charming cartoon Halloween elements that bring a nostalgic feeling to your video. Whether you're creating an advertisement, presentation, or educational content, this multipurpose video is perfect for captivating your audience. Customization is a breeze, allowing you to add images, videos, text, choose fonts, and select colors that match your brand. Get your ready-to-publish video today and unleash the horror vibe!
Halloween Vibes 8 Dark theme video
Halloween Vibes 8
Edit
By themediastock
10s
2
9
22
Step into a world of Halloween magic with our Halloween Vibes template. Capture attention with charming cartoon Halloween elements that bring a nostalgic feeling to your video. Whether you're creating an advertisement, presentation, or educational content, this multipurpose video is perfect for captivating your audience. Customization is a breeze, allowing you to add images, videos, text, choose fonts, and select colors that match your brand. Get your ready-to-publish video today and unleash the horror vibe!
Halloween Vibes 2 Dark theme video
Halloween Vibes 2
Edit
By themediastock
10s
2
8
29
Step into a world of Halloween magic with our Halloween Vibes template. Capture attention with charming cartoon Halloween elements that bring a nostalgic feeling to your video. Whether you're creating an advertisement, presentation, or educational content, this multipurpose video is perfect for captivating your audience. Customization is a breeze, allowing you to add text, choose fonts, and select colors that match your brand. Get your ready-to-publish video today and unleash the horror vibe!
Halloween Vibes 7 Original theme video
Halloween Vibes 7
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
10
17
Step into a world of Halloween magic with our Halloween Vibes template. Capture attention with charming cartoon Halloween elements that bring a nostalgic feeling to your video. Whether you're creating an advertisement, presentation, or educational content, this multipurpose video is perfect for captivating your audience. Customization is a breeze, allowing you to add images, videos, text, choose fonts, and select colors that match your brand. Get your ready-to-publish video today and unleash the horror vibe!
Halloween Vibes 6 Original theme video
Halloween Vibes 6
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
8
22
Step into a world of Halloween magic with our Halloween Vibes template. Capture attention with charming cartoon Halloween elements that bring a nostalgic feeling to your video. Whether you're creating an advertisement, presentation, or educational content, this multipurpose video is perfect for captivating your audience. Customization is a breeze, allowing you to add images, videos, text, choose fonts, and select colors that match your brand. Get your ready-to-publish video today and unleash the horror vibe!
