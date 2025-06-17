Menu
Medical Biology Opener
Created by Smaille
7exports
36 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
6videos
1image
12texts
2fonts
1audio
Bring your healthcare and scientific visions to life with the Medical Biology Opener template that speaks the language of innovation. HUD elements and molecular imagery merge to set the stage for your next medical presentation or biotech promo. Customize with your images and videos, add your logo, choose your colors, and let the clean, professional typography tell your story as it unfolds across widescreen displays.
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
By themediastock
45s
2
31
19
Craft your tale with the texture of paper and the excitement of stop-motion in our Crumble Paper Tales slideshow template. Perfect for storytelling that combines a modern message with a retro school vibe. Add your images, texts, logo, and more to unfold your narrative on crumbled papers, giving your viewers an engaging and memorable visual experience.
By milinkovic
50s
28
35
11
Step into a world of precision with the Blueprint Engineer's Desk template. Your architectural marvels and construction projects deserve a grand stage, and this template is the perfect canvas. Add your logo, images, videos, and text to weave a narrative as compelling as your designs. Accelerate your presentation game with a professional, dynamic slideshow that keeps your viewers engaged and informed.
By tarazz
37s
26
37
6
Big Business is an upbeat and energetically animated After Effects template that uses a fresh-looking combination of effects to reveal your logo and enhance your media with animated text messages. An eye-catching introduction to your presentations, slideshows, TV shows, commercials, promotions and upcoming event videos. Stop thinking and start doing!
By Promak
30s
21
27
17
Bento Screen Showcase offers a template that exemplifies the chic, grid-based Bento UI design, perfect for a varied array of captivating slideshows. Showcase your creative agency, highlight tech innovations, or roll out your social media campaign with impactful screens that are customizable down to the font and color. Let the smooth transitions breathe life into your content and maintain viewer engagement.
By Promak
31s
21
30
16
Energize your audience with a burst of creativity using Bright Design Intro. Stylize your branding, promotions, or social media presence with customizable slides that fuse your images, videos, and text into one seamless narrative. With dynamic transitions and a feast of colors, this template turns any message into a memorable visual adventure, optimized for any displays.
By bvp_pix
34s
21
41
11
Elevate your next visual narrative with the Brand Voyage Journey template. Perfect for promos, social media, or brand presentations, this dynamic layout features customizable animated frames and transitions that command attention. Drop in your media, adjust the color palette, and create an instant hit that tells your story in a bold and modern style.
By Mr_Free
50s
21
27
18
Create a sleek professional narrative with our Corporate Storyline template. Transition smoothly between slides with subtle lines that give off a corporate vibe, perfect for your business presentations or event videos. Dare to impress with a stylish intro or opener powered by customizable colors, fonts, and content. Designed as a versatile storytelling tool, this template simplifies complexity while ensuring maximum impact.
By Mr_Free
40s
21
34
13
Craft a sleek, professional business narrative with the modern Corporate Storyteller. Perfect for presentations and product showcases, this template lets you customize the color palette and seamlessly integrate your own text, logos, images, and videos. Dynamic animations keep viewers engaged, ensuring your advertisements stand out in the digital space. Present your brand with confidence and clarity.
